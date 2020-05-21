e-paper
Home / World News / 'It all comes from the top': Trump sharpens attack on China on Covid-19

Last week, Trump had said that he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his US-China trade deal.

world Updated: May 21, 2020 07:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus disease pandemic response at the White House in Washington, on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus disease pandemic response at the White House in Washington, on Wednesday.(Reuters Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China again for the coronavirus crisis, accusing Beijing of trying to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world.

“Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace. It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!” Trump said on Twitter. 

He also took a swipe at his rival in the November presidential election, Joe Biden.

“China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!” he said in another tweet.

Last week, Trump had said that he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his US-China trade deal.

“They should have never let this happen. So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over. And it doesn’t feel the same to me,” Trump said in an interview.

Trump has been targeting China for spreading the virus. Earlier this month, Trump was asked at a press conference if he had seen evidence that gave him a “high degree of confidence” that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and replied that he had, although he declined to give specifics.

The Chinese state-backed institute has, however, dismissed allegations that the virus originated there. Most experts believe the virus originated in a Wuhan market selling wildlife and jumped from animals to people.

A crucial meeting of the World Health organisation (WHO) last week discussed a resolution backed by more than 100 countries that sought probe into the source of the outbreak.

