Iran's Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani has dismissed the US naval blockade against the country, calling it a sign of America's failure in the ongoing conflict. He also claimed that Iran was already taking steps to break the blockade and that its ports remained open.

Iran's Navy chief has dismissed the US blockade (AFP/ representative image) more less

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In an interview with state broadcaster IRIB on Friday, Irani said that imposing a naval blockade during a war meant that the war had already been lost. He also claimed that Iranian forces had struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and damaged a US naval base in Bahrain.

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As per ISNA news agency, quoting the interview, Irani said: “A naval blockade makes no sense. Naval blockades are imposed before a war. When a blockade is imposed during a war, it means the war has been lost.”

As per Fars news agency, he also claimed that Iran struck the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier on the second day of the war. “On the second day of the war, we landed the first blow against the enemy, striking the USS Abraham Lincoln with a missile that was being tested for the first time,” he said. “The impact was such that America's main aircraft carrier requested assistance from countries in the region to evacuate the wounded,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Irani claimed that US forces had been pushed away from Iranian waters. “The enemy who came to reach Iran's internal waters is now begging to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “We will push the enemy back to the Gulf of Pigs, where it truly belongs,” he added. He also claimed US forces had been stopped in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Irani claimed that US forces had been pushed away from Iranian waters. “The enemy who came to reach Iran's internal waters is now begging to be able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “We will push the enemy back to the Gulf of Pigs, where it truly belongs,” he added. He also claimed US forces had been stopped in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean. {{/usCountry}}

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On the blockade, Irani said Iran's ports are still working and that naval escorts are being given to its ships. “Breaking through the enemy blockade is underway, and our ports are operating today,” he said. “Contrary to the propaganda, naval escorts are being provided, and we stand with our seafarers,” he added. He accused the US of trying to hurt Iran's economy. “The enemy is trying to cut off the lifeblood of our economy by any means possible, but has so far failed,” he said.

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Irani also accused the US Navy of seizing Iranian oil tankers. He claimed Iran recaptured two of them during the conflict. "The US Navy is a pirate that stole two of our oil tankers, but we recaptured them in the midst of the war," he said.

He further claimed that Iran's armed forces jointly targeted the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. “The scale of our strikes was such that the US terrorist army's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain was truly razed to the ground, and its command and control system was shattered,” he said. He added that the Army's Navy, the IRGC Navy, the Air Force, the Aerospace Force and ground forces were all part of the operation.

As per Al Jazeera, quoting the interview, Irani said Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had told the armed forces that geographical limitations would no longer apply to Iran's response to US strikes. "The US must grasp the implications of this directive. We have a free hand to carry out the assigned missions," he said.

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What the US military said

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that it had disabled a Palau-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM said the ship's crew allegedly tried to breach the blockade despite many warnings.

As per CENTCOM's post on X, the incident took place on Thursday after the bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer left Bandar Abbas, Iran. A US military aircraft launched precision munitions that hit the ship's stern and disabled its propulsion system. "The ship's propulsion was ultimately disabled, and the civilian crew was unharmed," CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM also said its forces had redirected 158 commercial vessels that followed the blockade. It said they had disabled six that refused to comply.

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(with ANI inputs)