It takes only 20 minutes to get Covid if you are wearing a cloth mask: Study

The effectiveness of different types of masks is again on the radar as the spread of Omicron has once again proved the necessity of an effective first shield of defence. According to recent observations made by scientists and experts, cloth mask may not provide enough protection against the virus.

According to American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists, N95 masks are the best to offer maximum protection against the transmission of the virus. It takes at least 2.5 hours to transmit the infection from one person to another person if the infected person is not even wearing a mask. If both are wearing N95 masks, then the virus will take 25 hours to transmit. Surgical masks offer better protection than the cloth mask though data shows that if the infected person is not wearing a mask and the second person is wearing a surgical mask, then the infection can transmit in 30 minutes.

While many people choose cloth mask over N95 for comfort, experts recommend pairing cloth masks with surgical models. Cloth masks with just one layer can block larger droplets but small aerosols don't get blocked by a cloth shield. A cloth mask or a surgical mask won't make much of a difference if the variant is highly transmissible.

Why cloth masks may not be effective against Omicron

Omicron is the most fast-spreading variant of SARs-CoV-2. People with two and three doses of vaccinations are getting infected by the infection. So, the first line of defence needs to be activated with Covid-appropriate behaviour starting with masking. Data shows if two persons are not wearing the mask and one of them is infected, then the infection will spread in 15 minutes. If the second person wears a cloth mask, then the virus will take 20 minutes. If both are wearing cloth masks, then the infection will spread in 27 minutes.

