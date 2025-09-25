Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘It will not bind Israel’: Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of Palestinian state

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 12:48 am IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office posted on X, "A Palestinian state will not arise." 

The recent recognitions by some Western nations of a Palestinian state will not "bind Israel in any way," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(File Photo/AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(File Photo/AP)

"A Palestinian state will not arise," the prime minister's office posted on X.

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / ‘It will not bind Israel’: Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of Palestinian state
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On