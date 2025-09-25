‘It will not bind Israel’: Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of Palestinian state

The recent recognitions by some Western nations of a Palestinian state will not "bind Israel in any way," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu(File Photo/AP)

"A Palestinian state will not arise," the prime minister's office posted on X.

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza war that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States.