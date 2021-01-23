Italian king's heir apologises for monarchy's Holocaust role
A descendant of Italy's wartime King Victor Emmanuel III has apologised to the country's Jewish community for his ancestor's role in dictator Mussolini's racial laws and the Holocaust.
"I condemn the 1938 racial laws, all of whose weight I still feel on my shoulders to this day, and with me the whole royal house," 48-year-old Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy said of his great-grandfather.
Victor Emmanuel III had put his signature to an "unacceptable document", he added in a letter posted to Facebook, "officially apologising" in the name of his family.
Almost 8,000 Italian Jews were deported from the country and murdered in Nazi extermination camps, most of them in Auschwitz.
Giving a TV interview alongside the letter, Emanuele Filiberto also vaunted his family's positive role in Italian unification and granting of equal rights to Jews from 1848.
Several Italian royals were themselves deported to Nazi concentration camps, he recalled.
After the war, Victor Emmanuel III abdicated in May 1946 and died the following year in Egypt.
His son Humbert II reigned for only a month before leaving for Switzerland when Italians opted for a republican constitution in a referendum.
Parliament only ended a constitutional ban on the House of Savoy's male heirs returning to Italy in 2002, after Emanuele Filiberto and his father Vittorio Emanuele swore loyalty to the republic.
The two men gave up on compensation claims demanding 260 million euros ($316 million) for their family's exile and the return of the royal family's confiscated property after a public outcry.
Emanuele Filiberto is married to French actress Clotilde Courau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That's why I Joined Telegram': Donald Trump Jr's announcement on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Dark Money’ helped pave Joe Biden’s path to the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil industry reels as Joe Biden targets fossil fuels in first days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian king's heir apologises for monarchy's Holocaust role
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jair Bolsonaro's support falls but a majority reject impeachment, polls show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia accuses US embassy of publishing Navalny supporters' 'protest routes'
- The embassy had distributed a "demonstration alert" to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests. The embassy said Saturday it was following the rallies, adding that Washington supported "the right of all people to peaceful protest, freedom of expression."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will reverse Trump's immigration policies' Biden to Mexican president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy to rethink Covid-19 vaccine roll out if supply problems persist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davos ski resort eerily quiet without economic talkfest this year
- The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers, and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and Covid-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK doctors seek 'urgent review' of 12-week gap between vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests erupt across Russia demanding Alexei Navalny's release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa's regulatory body approves Serum Institute of India's vaccine
- Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that approval has been granted to SII, to supply vaccines to the country. The approval comes amid growing concerns that the 1.5 million vaccine doses to be shipped to South Africa in the next few weeks had not been approved by the local regulator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancelled Keystone XL Pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia optimistic, expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox