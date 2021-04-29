Italian PM Mario Draghi announces support for India’s Covid-19 response

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday said his country is prepared to send an oxygen generation system with specialised personnel as part of the European Union’s (EU) efforts to bolster India’s response to a second wave of Coronavirus infections.

The EU activated its Civil Protection Mechanism, which responds to emergencies in Europe and beyond, on Sunday in response to a request from India. The 27-member bloc is rushing a range of equipment and medical supplies to assist India.

“I wish to express my solidarity to the people of India for the suffering caused by the new wave of the pandemic. Italy will not miss supporting at this time of distress,” Draghi said.

“Through our Civil Protection Department, we are ready for sending an oxygen production system, made available by the Piedmont Region, for supplies to a traditional hospital or a field structure. A team of specialised personnel is also ready to start for ensuring operation of the equipment,” he said.

Once Italy’s proposal is accepted by the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, the mission can start under the coordination of the EU and in cooperation with the foreign and defence ministries, Operational Interforce Command and Special Commissioner for Covid-19 Pandemic, an official statement said.

Other EU members have announced a wide range of support measures this week. France will send eight large oxygen generating plants that can each meet the needs of a 250-bed hospital and five large containers of liquid oxygen, while Germany is providing a mobile oxygen production plant that will be made available to India for three months and 120 ventilators.

Ireland has sent 700 oxygen concentrators while Belgium is sending 9,000 doses of Remdesivir. Romania is sending 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders, and Portugal is providing 5,503 vials of Remdesivir and 20,000 litres of oxygen per week.