Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for US students accused of killing
An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome.
Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.
Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.
The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court that neither man had identified themselves.
Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown their two assailants their badges. Cerciello's badge was not found at the crime scene.
Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday at the time and had tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court that they were cheated, but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away.
They subsequently agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead the two policemen showed up. Neither man was in uniform and Elder has testified that they immediately attacked them, forcing him and Natale-Hjorth to defend themselves.
"I panicked and believed he wanted to kill me," Italian media quoted Elder as telling the court earlier this month.
Police say Cerciello, 35, was unarmed at the time and was stabbed 11 times by Elder with an 18-cm (7-inch) blade.
Italian media have reported that the dealer was an informer who had reported the theft of the bag, asking the police to intervene.
In a court appearance last September, Elder apologised for the killing.
Natale-Hjorth initially told police he had not been involved in the killing and did not know his friend had a knife. However, his fingerprints were found on a panel in the ceiling of their hotel room where the knife had been concealed.
Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defence. A verdict in the trial is expected in April, legal sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bye, Bismarck: 144 US cities could lose status as metro areas
- Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the US population has more than doubled since 1950.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car bomber kills prosecutor, bodyguard: Afghan officials
- Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officer's trial could reopen intersection where George Floyd died
- Although many in the community consider the place where the Black man died to be a sacred space, it also has presented some headaches for the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open spaces, no pharmacies: Rural US confronts Covid vaccine void
- To get their shots, some residents took a ferry across the sprawling James River to cities such as Williamsburg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flaws in Microsoft’s email software concerns White House, US govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for US students accused of killing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister threatens to stop running government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak govt declares oppn leader's daughter, son-in-law 'proclaimed offenders'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox