Italy expects Covid-19 cases to start falling in late spring: Health minister
- Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground.
Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said.
Italy, the first Western country hit hard by the pandemic, saw infections rise by 10% last week compared with the week earlier, and officials have warned that the situation is deteriorating as highly contagious variants gain ground.
"The application of more rigorous measures and the progressive rise in the number of vaccinated people make us think that already in the second half of spring (contagion) numbers will be improving," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told daily la Repubblica in an interview.
He added that the coming weeks "would not be at all easy".
The UK variant represented 54% of cases in the latest study by Italy's Superior Health Institute, ISS, but the percentage was expected to be higher now, the minister added.
On Friday the government imposed a nationwide lockdown over the Easter holidays and placed curbs on business and movement on most of Italy.
Speranza said vaccines in Italy and Europe were "effective and safe", with all checks being carried out, answering a question on Italy's ban of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Italy's medicine authority Aifa on Thursday banned the use of one batch of the vaccine. Sources told Reuters the decision had been taken after the deaths of two men in Sicily. Aifa said earlier that the ban was a "precautionary" measure, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events."
Italy on Saturday released its national vaccination plan, aiming to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by the end of September and administer 500,000 doses a day at full capacity.
Speranza said that Italy is expecting the delivery of 52 million doses in the second quarter of the year and that the vaccination campaign would be accelerated even with further supply delays.
So far, 6.6 million Italians have received at least one vaccine dose, with just under 2 million of them having received the required 2 doses, health ministry data shows.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox