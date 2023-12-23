close_game
close_game
News / World News / Italy fines Meta for breaching gambling advertisement ban

Italy fines Meta for breaching gambling advertisement ban

Reuters |
Dec 23, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Earlier this month, AGCOM announced fines for Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Amazon's Twitch for breaching the ban.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has become the latest tech company to be fined in Italy for breaches of a ban on the advertising of gambling.

A Meta logo is seen(REUTERS)
A Meta logo is seen(REUTERS)

Meta has been fined 5.85 million euros ($6.45 million) in connection with profiles and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as sponsored content which promoted either betting or games with cash prizes, communications watchdog AGCOM said in a statement on Friday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

There was no immediate comment from Meta.

Earlier this month, AGCOM announced fines for Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Amazon's Twitch for breaching the ban. YouTube and Twitch were fined 2.25 million euros and 900,000 euros respectively.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out