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Italy heatwave triggers blackouts across Turin, exposing grid strains

Outages have hit multiple districts in recent days, with road congestion caused by knocked-out traffic lights.

Published on: May 28, 2026 05:30 pm IST
Reuters |
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The northwestern Italian city of Turin continued to suffer power blackouts on Thursday, with the repeated outages, blamed on the European heatwave, exposing the strain on the local electricity network.

A person makes soap bubbles in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2026,(REUTERS)

Outages have hit multiple districts in recent days, with road congestion caused by knocked-out traffic lights. Mayor Stefano Lo Russo said the grid required more investment and maintenance.

"Due to the difficult situation, which we are currently managing, there may be service disruptions, including sporadic power outages," a spokesperson for local utility Iren told Reuters, adding that the city was not at a standstill.

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The company, which serves about 650,000 electricity customers in Turin, said the heatwave arrived earlier than expected. Longer daylight hours and high temperatures are putting cables under thermal stress, it added.

In an interview on local radio, Lo Russo said the city's electricity network was old and that rising temperatures and electricity consumption were exposing its vulnerabilities.

 
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