Italy restaurant charges 1800 for slicing cake into 20 pieces, sparks debate

A family was left shocked when a restaurant in Italy's Sicily charged 20 euros ( ₹1814) for slicing a cake they had brought to the eatery for birthday celebrations. The image of the bill showing the entry for the “20 X Servizio Torta” fee, which translates to “20 x cake service,” has since gone viral.

Viral image of the restaurant bill showing charge for slicing a cake.

The cost was calculated as a charge of 86p per attendee, despite the group spending 121 euros on pizza, wine, beer, and water, reported The Sun.

But, this is not the first time an Italian restaurant made headlines for its exorbitant charges. A customer at a restaurant named Bar Pace was charged 2 euros ( ₹181) for cutting the sandwich into two halves. The image of the receipt was shared online by the customer as proof. The bill mentioned the charge listed under "diviso da meta" It translates into English as "divided in half".

“Unbelievable but true,” the person captioned a photo of the receipt on TripAdvisor.

Saying that “additional requests have a cost,” the owner of the bar defended the charge while hitting out at the media.

“If a customer asks me to make two portions of toast, I have to use two saucers, two napkins and go to the table using two hands,” she said.

"It is true that the customer is always right, but it is equally true that additional requests have a cost," she added.

Another restaurant - the Osteria del Cavolo in Finale Ligure - had charged two euros to provide a customer with an empty plate. Later, owner Ida Germano, 76 explained: "We made the lady who posted the receipt sit at a table for three because there were two adults and a child.

"They ordered only one plate of trofie with pesto and one of fried anchovies and they asked for two saucers to share for both.

"So they had four saucers in all, not one, and we only charged for one because we pay for the dishwasher and the dishwashing too."

