Italy's Mario Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government
The Italian president swore in the former chief of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a unity government called on to confront the coronavirus crisis and economic slump.
All but one of Italy's major parties have rallied to his side and his cabinet includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum, as well as technocrats in key posts, including the finance ministry and a new green transition portfolio.
Much now rests on Draghi's shoulders.
He is tasked with plotting Italy's recovery from the pandemic and must immediately set to work on plans for how to spend more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union funds aimed at rebuilding the recession-bound economy.
If he prevails, Draghi will likely bolster the entire eurozone, which has long fretted over Italy's perennial problems. Success would also prove to Italy's sceptical northern allies that by offering funds to the poorer south, they will fortify the entire bloc.
But he faces enormous challenges. Italy is mired in its worst downturn since World War Two, hundreds of people are still dying of COVID-19 each day, the vaccination campaign is going slowly and he only has limited time to sort things out.
Italy is due to return to the polls in two years time, but it is far from certain that Draghi will be able to survive that long at the head of a coalition that includes parties with radically opposing views on issues such as immigration, justice, infrastructure development and welfare.
Highlighting Italy's political instability, Draghi's government is the 67th to take office since 1946 and the seventh in the last decade alone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China, US, Russia navies hold drill in Arabian Sea off Pak coast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP strategist resigns from board of Lincoln Project amid sexual harassment row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Senate honours police officer Eugene Goodman who protected lawmakers in riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Mario Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China refused to provide raw data on early Covid-19 cases, says WHO team member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan reported peak in violence against women during pandemic in 2020: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia slaps sanctions on 9 Ukrainian companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arctic blast puts Europe's homeless, travellers in peril
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Europeans get choosy about which Covid-19 vaccines they want
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox