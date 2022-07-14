Italy's President rejects PM Mario Draghi's resignation

Rome: Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone’s third largest economy to snap elections.

Mattarella “did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement,” the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.

Draghi told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government bill.

“The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more,” Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

He won a confidence vote on Thursday in the Senate but the future of his pandemic unity government was in doubt after the populist 5-Star Movement boycotted the vote, throwing his coalition into crisis.

The vote was 172-39 on a relief bill to help Italians facing soaring energy costs, but 5-Stars senators were absent after confirming they wouldn’t participate.

Draghi has repeatedly made it clear that the populists were among the coalition partners that signed up to be part of his government last year and that he wouldn’t continue without them.