New Zealand PM caught on hot mic calling opposition leader an ‘arrogant prick’

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern became the latest leader to fall victim to a hot microphone, after her comment that the leader of a minor opposition party was an “arrogant prick” was picked up and broadcast on parliament television.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During question time, the leader of the libertarian Act party, David Seymour, asked Jacinda Ardern if she could “give an example of her making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it”.

Read more: Russia jailing, beating its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine: Report

Responding to the question, Jacinda Ardern acknowledged that managed isolation had been difficult on the public, but added that she stood by the work the government had done over the past term.

After ending her reply, Jacinda Ardern sat down and quietly said “such an arrogant prick”.

But her microphone was still live at the time, with the comment just audible as the speaker of the house called for the next question.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A spokesperson from the prime minister’s office confirmed that Jacinda Ardern had apologised to Seymour.

Read more: BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military duty: 6 points

Speaking to media after parliament, Seymour said “some days I am a useless Māori, others days I am an arrogant prick. The apology we are really looking for is for New Zealanders worried about rising prices and ram raids.”

He said Jacinda Ardern had texted him to say sorry.

“[She] said ‘I apologise, it’s not something I should have said and she said, as my mum would say, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it’,” Seymour said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail