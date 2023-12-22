close_game
News / World News / Jain community in Canada protest encroachment, threat to safety of devotees at pilgrimage site in Gujarat

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Dec 22, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Community members have submitted a letter in this regard to India’s consul general in Toronto Siddhartha Nath and were assured that their concerns will be conveyed to the Home Ministry in New Delhi

Toronto: The Jain community in Canada is protesting encroachment and threats to the security of devotees to one of its most sacred pilgrimage spots in India.

Members of the Jain community protesting in the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday against encroachment and threat to safety of devotees visiting one of the religion’s holiest pilgrimage spots in India. (Credit: VJS Canada)
The protests are being organised by the Vishwa Jain Sangathan Canada (VJS Canada), and they organised rallies at the Brampton City Hall in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and at the Sri Jain Mandir in Toronto last weekend.

A release from the organisation said Shri Girnarji in Junagadh, Gujarat, is among the holiest pilgrimage places for the minority community as the 22nd Tirthankar Neminath Swami attained salvation at the 5th peak on the hill. As per Jain scriptures, it is also known as Urjayant peak.

The release said that for nearly 20 years, since 2004, there have been increasing illegal construction in the area and encroachment at this site. “Jain pilgrims and monks are fearful while visiting this place and praying as per Jain rituals,” it said.

There is also the threat of violence and pilgrims have been attacked there, VJS Canada’s president Vijay Jain said. The letter cited February 2005 directions from the Gujarat High Court to the state administration to provide necessary security to pilgrims so they can perform their rituals safely.

The letter, signed by five Indo-Canadian organisations, has demanded the implementation of the court’s ruling.

Other than VJS Canada, other organisations supporting the demand are the Sri Jain Mandir Toronto, Jain Community Services of Canada, Canadian Hindus For Harmony, Hindu Canadian Foundation and the Brahmi Society.

Additionally, the letter also stated that illegal encroachment at other Jain pilgrimage sites such as Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves in Odisha, Mandargiri hill in Bihar, and Anjaneri caves in Maharashtra, “must be stopped and removed with immediate effect”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

