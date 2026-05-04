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Jaishankar outlines India's transformation in interaction with diaspora in Jamaica

Jaishankar outlines India's transformation in interaction with diaspora in Jamaica

Published on: May 04, 2026 09:39 am IST
PTI |
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Kingston, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India's ongoing transformation in infrastructure, human development and technology-driven governance and entrepreneurship during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in the Jamaican capital.

Jaishankar outlines India's transformation in interaction with diaspora in Jamaica

The minister also spoke about recent developments in India-Jamaica ties.

Sharing details of the interaction held on Sunday, Jaishankar, in a social media post, noted that Prime Minister Andrew Holness had spoken warmly about the role of the Indian diaspora in Jamaica's development.

"Pleasure to interact with the Indian community in Jamaica. Good to hear the Prime Minister of Jamaica speak so warmly about their many contributions," he said.

Jaishankar said he shared with the community members the transformation underway in India, particularly in "infrastructure, human development, and technology-driven governance and entrepreneurship".

India and Jamaica share close historical and cultural ties, with the Indian-origin community playing an important role in strengthening bilateral relations over the years.

Jaishankar arrived in Kingston on Saturday evening, marking the first leg of his nine-day tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations.

"Today, a community of approximately 70,000 people of Indian origin stands as a living bridge between our two countries," he said.

The India-Jamaica relationship, Jaishankar added, is a story of continuity and change, anchored in a shared past, energised by present cooperation, and oriented towards a future of greater possibilities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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