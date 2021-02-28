IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Jamal Khashoggi killing: For some, US report 'vindication' of Prince Salman
Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo)
Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo)
world news

Jamal Khashoggi killing: For some, US report 'vindication' of Prince Salman

For the prince’s supporters, the report represented a practical victory, because it contained no new details, didn’t disclose any evidence on which it was based, and used equivocal words like “probably.”
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST

A U.S. intelligence report blaming the Saudi crown prince for a critic’s murder is being celebrated by some commentators in the kingdom as an effective vindication.

The four-page document released by President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday concluded that Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered by Saudi agents in Turkey in 2018. It also stated that Prince Mohammed supported “using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad.”

Also Read | US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing

For the prince’s supporters in Saudi Arabia, the report represented a practical victory, because it contained no new details, didn’t disclose any evidence on which it was based, and used equivocal words like “probably.” Sanctions announced against various Saudi officials didn’t include the prince, and Saudis who’d worried the report might harm the 35-year-old heir to the throne breathed a sigh of relief.

“The Biden administration deserves thanks and appreciation from Saudis for publishing the report,” Salman Aldosary, a Saudi columnist who’s close to the kingdom’s leadership, wrote on Twitter. “It closed a door that overt and covert enemies sought to profit from.”

Also Read | Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge

On Saturday, Prince Mohammed was photographed attending a Formula E race in Riyadh, the same evening multiple blasts rocked the city during a missile attack that the government said came from Iran-backed Houthi fighters in neighboring Yemen. The kingdom intercepted the missile attack, and it was unclear if it occurred while Prince Mohammed was attending the race.

Apart from the pressure over the Khashoggi case, the Biden administration has put a hold on some key weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and announced new efforts to bring an end to the war in Yemen where Saudi Arabia heads a military coalition against the Houthis.

Prince Mohammed has denied involvement in the Khashoggi killing, while saying he accepts symbolic responsibility as the country’s de facto ruler. A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry rejected the report, saying it was inaccurate and “unacceptable.”

Several states in the region rushed to back the Saudi government, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Djibouti all expressing support for the kingdom’s rejection of the report.

“The report is pretty much what someone thinks might have happened,” with “no actual concrete evidence pointing to the crown prince,” said Prince Talal Al Faisal, a businessman and junior royal. “It reads to me as something the Biden administration wanted to publish to placate a certain constituency within the U.S.”

Climate of Fear

Freedom of speech is limited in Saudi Arabia, and a climate of fear caused by a political crackdown in recent years has silenced most critics of the crown prince. For those who had hoped the U.S. administration would wound or chastise the prince, the report was a disappointment.

The crown prince “should not be an exception to the rule of law,” said Abdullah Alaoudh, a member of the opposition National Assembly Party formed last year by a group of Saudi dissidents abroad.

Biden called the killing “outrageous,” and said in an interview with Univision News he’d told Saudi King Salman “that the rules are changing” in the relationship between the U.S. and the world’s biggest oil producer.

Recalibrating relations is “a common goal” for both parties, said Saudi political scientist Hesham Alghannam.

“The Saudis are trying to be pragmatic in what they can achieve,” said Alghannam, a senior research fellow at the Gulf Research Center Cambridge. “They differentiate very well between what they want the region to be and what is possible at the current moment.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
In this undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile during a video call to people with health conditions about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Duke of Cambridge has urged people to keep on taking the Covid-19 vaccination so "younger generations" will feel "it's really important for them to have it". (Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)
In this undated handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile during a video call to people with health conditions about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Duke of Cambridge has urged people to keep on taking the Covid-19 vaccination so "younger generations" will feel "it's really important for them to have it". (Kensington Palace via AP)(AP)
world news

Prince William warns against anti-vaccination messages on social media

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The royal family is speaking out as health officials have voiced concerns over lower take-up among ethnic minority communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo)
Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo)
world news

Jamal Khashoggi killing: For some, US report 'vindication' of Prince Salman

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST
For the prince’s supporters, the report represented a practical victory, because it contained no new details, didn’t disclose any evidence on which it was based, and used equivocal words like “probably.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that during the July-January period of fiscal year 2020-21, the government obtained USD 6.7 billion in external loans from multiple financing sources.(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that during the July-January period of fiscal year 2020-21, the government obtained USD 6.7 billion in external loans from multiple financing sources.(AFP/For Representational Purposes Only)
world news

Pakistan's debt continues to mount, owes $6.7 billion to foreign lenders: Report

ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:53 AM IST
In January alone, the government received USD 960 million in foreign loans, including USD 675 million from commercial banks, which were the most expensive loans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill was a top priority for Democrats, who framed legalization as a necessary step to end the disparate treatment of people of colour under current marijuana laws. (AP)
The bill was a top priority for Democrats, who framed legalization as a necessary step to end the disparate treatment of people of colour under current marijuana laws. (AP)
world news

Virginia votes to legalize marijuana, end disparate treatment of people of color

AP, Richmond
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:29 AM IST
With a compromise bill clearing the House and Senate, Virginia becomes the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana, joining 15 other states and the District of Columbia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England. ( AP Photo Jon Super)
A member of the public arrives at Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination center during the coronavirus outbreak in Blackburn, England. ( AP Photo Jon Super)
world news

UK's NHS to invite 'over-60s' to book Covid-19 vaccine jabs at nearest centres

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Almost 2 million people aged 60 to 63 will be invited after over 64s had been covered in the previous phase and letters will start arriving from Monday explaining how they can make an appointment for the jab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities have been using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died over the days of turmoil. The army said a policeman has been killed in the unrest.(AP)
Junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing has said authorities have been using minimal force. Nevertheless, at least three protesters have died over the days of turmoil. The army said a policeman has been killed in the unrest.(AP)
world news

Coup stalls democracy, protesters gather in Myanmar after hundreds arrested

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:26 AM IST
State television announced that Myanmar's UN envoy had been fired for betraying the country, after he urged the United Nations to use "any means necessary" to reverse the Feb. 1 coup
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, on Friday issued a statement rejecting the US report’s findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi’s killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group. (REUTERS)
The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, on Friday issued a statement rejecting the US report’s findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi’s killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group. (REUTERS)
world news

Biden says Saudi announcement to come Monday; White House plays down new steps

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of MbS policies, was killed by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi-backed government troops repel a Huthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, on February 14, 2021.(AFP Photo )
Saudi-backed government troops repel a Huthi rebel offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, on February 14, 2021.(AFP Photo )
world news

Saudi Arabia says Huthi missile attack on Riyadh thwarted

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Huthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, according to the official SPA news agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters (Reuters File Photo).
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters (Reuters File Photo).
world news

Another former aide accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual harassment

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:04 AM IST
The accuser told New York Times that Andrew Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life. Cuomo, in turn, denied making advances towards her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee, shows Dr. Scott Green who appeared Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room in Sacramento, Calif. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background. The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.(Superior Court of California/Sacramento Bee via AP)(AP)
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee, shows Dr. Scott Green who appeared Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room in Sacramento, Calif. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background. The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.(Superior Court of California/Sacramento Bee via AP)(AP)
world news

'Are you available?': Doc appears in court video call while performing surgery

AP, Sacramento
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:40 AM IST
When Link appeared and saw the doctor on the screen, the judge hesitated to proceed with the trial out of concern for the welfare of the patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The main facilitator for the IHH gaining a foothold in the Himalayan country was the ISN, which has received funding directly from Turkey to finance various projects.(ihh.org.tr)
The main facilitator for the IHH gaining a foothold in the Himalayan country was the ISN, which has received funding directly from Turkey to finance various projects.(ihh.org.tr)
world news

Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group expanding base in areas close to Indo-Nepal border

ANI, Stockholm
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:22 AM IST
The IHH is known as a tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT and has been supported by the government of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which granted the organization special privileges for raising funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyaw Moe Tun told the United Nations on Friday that he was speaking for Suu Kyi's government and appealed for help to overturn "the illegal and unconstitutional military coup."(Via REUTERS)
Kyaw Moe Tun told the United Nations on Friday that he was speaking for Suu Kyi's government and appealed for help to overturn "the illegal and unconstitutional military coup."(Via REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar's UN ambassador vows to fight after junta fired him

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:21 AM IST
"I decided to fight back as long as I can," Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters on Saturday. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S, on Saturday. (Bloomberg Photo )
US President Joe Biden before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S, on Saturday. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

Joe Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on Covid-19 variants

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 AM IST
"Though we celebrate today’s news, I urge all Americans — keep washing your hands, stay socially distanced, and keep wearing masks," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

India at UNGA: We have highest stake in defusing Rohingya crisis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Myanmar doesn’t recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People jog past a social distancing sign on in New Zealand's Auckland in this file picture. (REUTERS)
People jog past a social distancing sign on in New Zealand's Auckland in this file picture. (REUTERS)
world news

Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The new case has been considered infectious for a week. The person, a 21-year-old student, visited a number of public spaces during that time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac