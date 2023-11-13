James Cleverly to replace sacked Suella Braverman as UK interior minister

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly as interior minister, switching the 54-year-old from the role of foreign secretary which he had held for a year. Suella Braverman and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London, Britain.(Reuters)

The move, part of Sunak's first major reshuffle after nearly 13 months in power, follows the UK leader sacking Suella Braverman as interior minister earlier Monday.