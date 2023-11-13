James Cleverly to replace sacked Suella Braverman as UK interior minister
Reuters |
Nov 13, 2023 03:24 PM IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly will replace Suella Braverman as the country's interior minister.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday appointed James Cleverly as interior minister, switching the 54-year-old from the role of foreign secretary which he had held for a year.
The move, part of Sunak's first major reshuffle after nearly 13 months in power, follows the UK leader sacking Suella Braverman as interior minister earlier Monday.
