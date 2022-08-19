Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple

Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple

world news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Sunak is currently trailing fellow Conservative Party leader Liz Truss by 32 points in the race to become the UK's next premier; the winner will be announced on September 5.

Rishi Sunak and wifr Akshata Murty (Twitter/@RishiSunak)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

British prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.

“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” Sunak said in a tweet, with which he attached an image of the couple offering their prayers at the ISKCON temple in Watford.

The 42-year-old Conservative politician shared the image on his Instagram account as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rishi sunak janmashtami
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP