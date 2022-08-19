Janmashtami 2022: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata visit ISKCON temple
Published on Aug 19, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Sunak is currently trailing fellow Conservative Party leader Liz Truss by 32 points in the race to become the UK's next premier; the winner will be announced on September 5.
British prime ministerial hopeful Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, on Thursday visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Lord Krishna.
“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” Sunak said in a tweet, with which he attached an image of the couple offering their prayers at the ISKCON temple in Watford.
The 42-year-old Conservative politician shared the image on his Instagram account as well.
