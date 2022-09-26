Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia, concerned by nuke threats

Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans, according to a government statement released after Monday's cabinet meeting.

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister (Bloomberg)
Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is "deeply concerned" about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

Japan also added 21 Russian organisations such as science labs as the target of existing export bans, according to a government statement released after Monday's cabinet meeting, which formally approved the new sanction measures announced by the foreign minister at a Group of Seven meeting last week.

"Japan is deeply concerned about the possibility of nuclear weapons used during Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Matsuno also said in a media briefing, adding Japan will continue to work with the international society in supporting Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

