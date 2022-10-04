Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 04, 2022 04:38 AM IST

Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information(AFP)
AFP |

Japan on Tuesday issued a warning calling for some residents to evacuate to shelters after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday). National broadcaster NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country.

