Japan calls for residents to evacuate after North Korea missile information

Japan on Tuesday issued a warning calling for some residents to evacuate to shelters after North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground," the government said in an alert issued at 7:29 am (2229 GMT Monday). National broadcaster NHK said the alert was in effect for two northern regions of the country.

