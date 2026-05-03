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Japan contains one of its biggest wildfires in decades after 11-day battle

Hundreds of firefighters and more than 1,000 military personnel had battled the blazes since late April, as they burned around 1,600 hectares.

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:16 pm IST
AFP |
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Wildfires that scorched forests in northern Japan, reportedly the second biggest in over 30 years, have been brought under control after 11 days, officials have said.

Wildfire spreads in Otsuchi Town, Iwate Prefecture on April 23, 2026.(AFP)

Hundreds of firefighters and more than 1,000 military personnel had battled the blazes since late April, as they burned around 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) across the mountainous Iwate region.

The affected area is almost five times the size of New York City's Central Park.

At least eight buildings were damaged and two people suffered minor injuries, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Thousands of people were evacuated, as fires picked up.

Otsuchi town mayor Kozo Hirano told reporters on Saturday that he had been "informed that... the fire had been brought under control" after visiting the area with fire officials.

He credited aerial and ground firefighting operations as well as heavy rainfall, for containing the flames.

 
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