‘Smile’ coaching booms in post-pandemic Japan as people re-enter mask-free era

Of many far-reaching consequences, the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic has created a lonelier world, a result of prolonged lockdowns and extensive social distancing measures, implemented to control the spread of the virus. Another lasting impact of the pandemic has been observed in post-pandemic Japan, where the people have apparently “forgotten to smile” in the mask free era.

People walk at a pedestrian crossing in Ginza shopping district Friday in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The country eased its mask mandate in March, nearly three years after the virus struck the world. However, the Japanese people have found themselves in a new problem as many have been reportedly taking workshops and seminars on how to smile.

This road to recovery from emotional distress is popular among the senior citizens. The 79-year-old Akiko Takizawa was quoted as saying by the Independent that his crisis is a consequence of limited opportunities to meet people during the pandemic. “...didn’t have opportunities to see people during the coronavirus crisis and didn’t show my smile to others,” she said.

Egaoiku, an organisation which organises these workshops said they existed even during the mask mandates but added that the number of attendees “grew 4.5 times” compared to last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another attendee Kyoko Miyamoto believes the post-mask era has induced “fear and shyness” among the people. “...sometimes when someone takes their masks off after a while, the bottom half is so unexpected,” the 74-year-old said.

This revelation follows an earlier phenomenon from the island country, when nearly 1.5 million Japanese people were reported to be living as social recluses, as per a government survey. In early April, the phenomenon termed as ‘Hikikomori’ or ‘Shut-ins’ was reported to be rapidly spreading in the country among the working age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail