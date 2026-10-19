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Japan deputy mayor crushed to death during festival after getting trapped under float

Akihiro Nabae was carrying the float during Saturday’s Saijo festival when he became trapped underneath it and later died in hospital.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026, 12:39:58 IST
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A deputy mayor in western Japan died after being crushed under a giant float during a local parade, officials said Monday, a week after two others were reportedly killed at separate traditional festivals.

The annual Saijo festival features large floats decorated with sculptures representing flowers, birds and warriors. (Unsplash/Representational)
The annual Saijo festival features large floats decorated with sculptures representing flowers, birds and warriors. (Unsplash/Representational)

Akihiro Nabae, deputy mayor of the city of Saijo in the Ehime region, was carrying a giant float with other participants on Saturday before becoming trapped beneath it, city and police officials told AFP.

He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, local media said.

Deep Dive

How did Saijo deputy mayor Akihiro Nabae die?

Nabae became trapped beneath a giant float while carrying it with other participants at the Saijo festival. He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

What caused the float to crush Akihiro Nabae?

The exact circumstances remain under investigation. Officials have not established whether the float fell or Nabae lost his balance; local media reported that as much as three tonnes may have come down on him.

What crowd-safety risks can make festivals dangerous?

The related reports identify high crowd density, bottlenecks, narrow or insufficient exits, and sudden changes in crowd movement as risk factors. These conditions can contribute to people falling and being crushed.
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The exact circumstances that led to his death -- including "whether the float fell down or he somehow lost his balance" -- remain under investigation, Makoto Hagiyama, deputy director of a local police station, told AFP.

Also read: Catholic priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

Local media said 11 floats were lined up, side by side, and as much as three tonnes may have come crushing down on Nabae.

The tradition dates back to Japan's Edo period (1603 to 1868) and is meant to thank deities for an abundant harvest of grains.

Two people reportedly died the previous Saturday during two separate festivals in western Osaka that saw floats topple over while participants attempted high-speed turns.

Two people also reportedly died in February following a crush at Japan's 'Naked Man Festival'.

 
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