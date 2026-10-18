Catholic priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
The footage shows Father Sanchez Molinari standing at the altar when a heavy wooden crucifix came crashing down on him.
A Catholic priest died on Saturday after a crucifix fell on him during a Mass that was being livestreamed in Ecuador. The incident took place on October 17.
Footage circulating widely on social media shows priest Patrick Alfredo Sanchez Molinari addressing his congregation at the Nuestra Senora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, when a crucifix suddenly fell on him, striking him on the head.
The footage shows Father Sanchez Molinari standing at the altar when a heavy, wooden crucifix mounted on the wall behind him suddenly broke loose and came crashing down on him.
The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed his death on Sunday. In a post on Instagram, it said, “We inform our beloved P. Patrick Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, CSsR. , who was acting as a priest of the Perpetuo Help church in the Vicariat Centro, has gone to the Father's House to enjoy his presence and glory.”
The statement continued: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen.”
The incident drew condolences from the local Catholic community and viewers worldwide who saw it unfold in real time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More