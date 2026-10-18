Catholic priest dies after crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

A Catholic priest died on Saturday after a crucifix fell on him during a Mass that was being livestreamed in Ecuador. The incident took place on October 17. The incident took place on October 17. (X/@Osint613)

Footage circulating widely on social media shows priest Patrick Alfredo Sanchez Molinari addressing his congregation at the Nuestra Senora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, when a crucifix suddenly fell on him, striking him on the head.

The footage shows Father Sanchez Molinari standing at the altar when a heavy, wooden crucifix mounted on the wall behind him suddenly broke loose and came crashing down on him.