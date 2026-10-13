GMRL floats tender to start pre-construction activities for Phase-2 metro corridor

To prevent delays in the construction of Gurugram Metro’s Phase 2 corridor, Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has decided to undertake utility shifting and other preparatory work in advance, floating a single tender for relocating power lines, water and sewer pipelines, removing trees and widening roads along the 14.2km stretch from Sector 9 to Cyber City. GMRL has already floated a ₹1,662 crore tender for the construction of the Phase 2 corridor (HT)

GMRL, which is executing the project, on Monday floated a ₹62 crore tender to hire a contractor to verify an earlier survey of utilities, identify those that need to be relocated and carry out the shifting work. The contractor will also be responsible for preparing and implementing a traffic management plan to divert vehicles during the work.

A senior GMRL official said the corporation had decided to complete preparatory work before the civil contractor begins construction of the metro corridor and stations, rather than shifting utilities in stages as construction progresses.

Officials said much of the Phase 2 corridor passes through densely populated areas with relatively narrow roads, making it necessary to complete utility shifting and road widening before construction begins.

“Less space is available for the Phase 2 corridor and so we will have to widen roads and shift utilities in advance so that metro work is not held up. We have also learnt from our experience in the Phase 1 construction and formulated a strategy for expediting the entire work,” he said.

GMRL has faced significant delays in shifting utilities along the Hero Honda Chowk–Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch, affecting construction work on the Phase 1 corridor.

Under the tender, the contractor will be required to relocate water, sewer and gas pipelines, along with power cables wherever necessary. The work will also include road widening, traffic diversions, removal of trees along the alignment and clearance of temporary structures obstructing the proposed metro corridor.

“We have already carried out the basic survey of the utilities and the contractor will have verify the same. There is heavy traffic on the roads so a traffic management plan will be implemented in coordination with traffic police. The goal is to ensure that when the civil contractor for phase two moves in, the site is free of any infringement and work can be carried out without any problem,” the GMRL official said.

GMRL has already floated a ₹1,662 crore tender for the construction of the Phase 2 corridor, comprising around 14.2km of metro tracks and 13 stations.