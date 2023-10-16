News / World News / Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

Earthquake jolts Japan's Miyako island, no tsunami warning issued

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 04:42 PM IST

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 hit Miyako island, southwestern Japan, but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan Earthquake: There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.(Representational)

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

