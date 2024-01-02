Japan's powerful earthquake may have shifted land by 1.3 metres because…
Japan Earthquake: The 7.5 magnitude temblor rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu and triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high.
As Japan's rescuers battled time amid powerful aftershocks to find survivors of New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 48 people and caused destruction in the country. The 7.5 magnitude temblor rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu and triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high. Sky News reported quoting officials that the quake may have shifted land in the Noto region by up to 1.3 metres to the west after Japan's Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) looked at GPS data.
What we know about the land movement
As per preliminary figures from an observation point in Wajima City, the shift was the biggest in the Ishikawa region while a westward shift of about 1m was seen in Anamizu town and 80cm in Suzu city. Some movements were also noted in Nanao city, Toyama, Niigata and the Kanto-Koshin region as per data.
Here are latest updates on Japan earthquake:
- Local authorities put the death toll at 48 while the number is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.
- Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida said, "Very extensive damage has been confirmed, including numerous casualties, building collapses and fires. We have to race against time to search for and rescue victims of the disaster."
- In Wajima, almost 33,000 households were without electricity as temperatures fell overnight, the local energy provider said.
- In the country, many cities were without running water, news agency AFP reported.
- Several strong jolts were felt early Tuesday as well including one measuring 5.6 that prompted national broadcaster NHK to switch to a special programme.
- Waves which were at least 1.2 metres (four feet) high hit Wajima and a series of smaller tsunamis were reported elsewhere but these warning were lifted later.