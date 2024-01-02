Japan's powerful earthquake may have shifted land by 1.3 metres because…

As Japan's rescuers battled time amid powerful aftershocks to find survivors of New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 48 people and caused destruction in the country. The 7.5 magnitude temblor rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu and triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high. Sky News reported quoting officials that the quake may have shifted land in the Noto region by up to 1.3 metres to the west after Japan's Geospatial Information Authority (GSI) looked at GPS data. Japan Earthquake: Smoke billows from houses burnt by a fire, following strong earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan.(AP)

What we know about the land movement

As per preliminary figures from an observation point in Wajima City, the shift was the biggest in the Ishikawa region while a westward shift of about 1m was seen in Anamizu town and 80cm in Suzu city. Some movements were also noted in Nanao city, Toyama, Niigata and the Kanto-Koshin region as per data.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here are latest updates on Japan earthquake: