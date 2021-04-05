Home / World News / Japan, Germany to hold first '2 + 2' dialogue talks in April: Reports
The "2 plus 2" talks will be the first among the two countries, and they are expected to discuss ways to defence and a "free and open Indo-Pacific" in face of an increasingly assertive China, the report said, citing multiple unidentified sources.
The foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Germany are looking to hold a "2 plus 2" dialogue online in mid-April, the daily Yomiuri reported on Monday.

Although the exact schedule is not yet confirmed, the two parties are looking to speak on April 16, the Yomiuri also said.

Countries such as the United States and Japan have become increasingly alarmed as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

A German frigate expected to set sail for Asia in August will become the first German warship to cross the South China Sea since 2002 on its return journey.

