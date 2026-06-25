Japan hit by 7 magnitude earthquake, PM Takaichi sets up task force

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday advised citizens to remain vigilant after an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday advised citizens to remain vigilant after an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. (AFP (File)) Takaichi instructed relevant ministries and agencies to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding evacuation and damage, and said there is no concern about a tsunami. Read More| Magnitude 6.9 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning "Around 7:30 a.m. today, an earthquake with its epicenter off the coast of Iwate Prefecture occurred, and a strong shaking with a maximum seismic intensity of 6-upper was observed in Hashikami Town, Aomori Prefecture. There is no concern about a tsunami," she said in a post on X.

"To those in the areas where the shaking was strong, I ask that you continue to remain vigilant for the possibility of earthquakes of similar intensity. From now on, I will receive detailed reports and take charge of the disaster response," she added. The National Center for Seismology assessed the earthquake was of 7 magnitude on the Richter Scale. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 7.0, On: 25/06/2026 04:00:15 IST, Lat: 40.096 N, Long: 142.366 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: North Pacific Ocean."