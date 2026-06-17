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    French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recreate the Dragon Ball pose

    On Tuesday, the two world leaders surprised onlookers by playfully striking the iconic "Kamehameha" pose

    Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 4:53 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    In a break from political protocol, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought anime energy to global politics once again.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought anime energy (Photo: Instagram)
    French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi brought anime energy (Photo: Instagram)

    On Tuesday, the two world leaders surprised onlookers by playfully striking the iconic "Kamehameha" pose - the legendary energy-blast move from the cult-classic anime and manga series, Dragon Ball. The picture was shared by President on his Instagram.

    The moment took place on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 Summit in Evian, France.

    The playful gesture was a deliberate callback to their viral meeting in Tokyo earlier this April, where PM Takaichi had first surprised President Macron with the "Kamehameha" stance.

    Macron, a well-known fan of Japanese manga, had readily laughed and joined in.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/French President Emmanuel Macron And Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Recreate The Dragon Ball Pose
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/French President Emmanuel Macron And Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Recreate The Dragon Ball Pose
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