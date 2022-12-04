Japan monitoring possible tsunami risk from Indonesia Semeru volcano: Report
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Indonesia's Semeru Volcano: A tsunami from the eruption could reach Okinawa Prefecture.
Reuters |
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported.
Read more: Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts, people warned to stay away
A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics