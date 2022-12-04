Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japan monitoring possible tsunami risk from Indonesia Semeru volcano: Report

world news
Published on Dec 04, 2022

Indonesia's Semeru Volcano: A tsunami from the eruption could reach Okinawa Prefecture.

Indonesia's Semeru Volcano: Mount Semeru spews smoke and ash in Lumajang.(AFP)
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported.

A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.

