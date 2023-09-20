Japan PM at UN: Want to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'face to face'

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said that he was willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Tokyo seeks a diplomatic path amid tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programs. Reiterating the public offer at United Nations General Assembly days after his government announced his willingness for a summit, the PM said that Japan was willing to resolve all issues with North Korea.

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.(Reuters)

"From the perspective of opening up a new era together, I would like to convey my determination to meet with President Kim Jong Un face to face at any time without any conditions," Fumio Kishida said. He said he would “like to hold high-level talks under my direct supervision to realize a summit meeting at an early time.”

Earlier Japan's chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno had said, "We would like to hold high-level discussions under direct control of the prime minister to achieve a summit meeting as soon as possible. The PM has been expressing his determination to directly face" Kim at “any time and without preconditions.”

Japan's former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi paid a visit to Pyongyang while he was in office in 2002. He then met Kim Jong Un's father Kim Jong Il. The trip led to the return of five Japanese nationals and a follow-up trip by Koizumi but diplomacy broke down later.

US president Joe Biden's administration has also offered talks but North Korea has shown little interest. Although, former US president Donald Trump met Kim Jong Un and even voiced admiration for him.

