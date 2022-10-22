Home / World News / Japan PM Fumio Kishida says ties with Australia have reached a new level

Japan PM Fumio Kishida says ties with Australia have reached a new level

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Japan-Australia Relations: "As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

Japan-Australia Relations: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands.(AFP)
Japan-Australia Relations: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands.(AFP)
Reuters |

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had reached a new level given their close cooperation in security, energy and natural resources.

"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Kishida told a news conference in Perth.

Read more: Watch: Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor ‘mysteriously’ escorted out of meeting

"That will be a compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10 years." (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan australia
japan australia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out