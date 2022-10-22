Japan PM Fumio Kishida says ties with Australia have reached a new level
Japan-Australia Relations: "As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Japan PM Fumio Kishida.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had reached a new level given their close cooperation in security, energy and natural resources.
"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation," Kishida told a news conference in Perth.
"That will be a compass that shows the direction of bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10 years." (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)
