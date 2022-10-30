Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Japan PM says 'deeply saddened' by deadly South Korea stampede

Japan PM says 'deeply saddened' by deadly South Korea stampede

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:42 PM IST

“I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks.(AP)
AFP |

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he was "deeply saddened" after a stampede at a Halloween event in the South Korean capital killed more than 150 people.

Read more: South Korea cancels concerts, government briefings after deadly stampede

"I'm hugely shocked and deeply saddened by the extremely tragic accident in Itaewon, Seoul, that took many precious lives, including those of young people with their future ahead of them," Kishida tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
japan south korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP