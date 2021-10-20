Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Japan's Mount Aso erupts; Alert raised to level 3
world news

Japan's Mount Aso erupts; Alert raised to level 3

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage at the popular tourist destination.
Houses are covered in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Aso, top, in Aso city, (AP)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Reuters | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Mount Aso, a volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu, erupted on Wednesday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said, spewing volcanic ash 3,500 metres (2.17 miles) into the sky.

The eruption took place at around 11:43 a.m. Tokyo time (0243 GMT), the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage at the popular tourist destination.

But, the meteorological agency raised the alert level for the volcano to level 3 on a scale of 5, telling people not to approach the mountain. It also warned of large volcanic blocks and pyroclastic flows scatterering within a range of approximately 1 kilometre from the mountain's Nakadake crater.

Ash falls from one of the peaks of the 1,592-metre (5,222 feet) mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture will be detected in nearby towns until late afternoon on Wednesday, according to the agency.

There was a small eruption at Mount Aso in 2019, and 63 people were killed on Mount Ontake in September 2014, which was the worst volcanic disaster in Japan for nearly 90 years.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volcano eruption japan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Con-man’: Afghans on outgoing US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

Pakistan in deep economic crisis. Here's how much financial help it requires

UK: Manchester airport terminal set to reopen after security scare

North Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP