Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:03 IST

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday he did not think Tokyo had compromised too much in trade talks with the United States.

“Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:01 IST