Monday, Aug 26, 2019
Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US
Japan’s top government spokesman Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.world Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:03 IST
Tokyo
Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday he did not think Tokyo had compromised too much in trade talks with the United States.
“Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.
