Japan says didn’t compromise too much in trade talks with US

Japan’s top government spokesman Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.

world Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:03 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not think Tokyo compromised too much trade talks with US .(Reuters photo)
         

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday he did not think Tokyo had compromised too much in trade talks with the United States.

“Negotiations have been underway based on a joint statement the two countries agreed on last September,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

Suga declined to comment when asked whether there was still a chance the United States could impose additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:01 IST

