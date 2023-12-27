Japan, South Korea anger Vladimir Putin: ‘Don’t be surprised if Russia…'

Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed anger after Japan's move to help Ukraine and South Korea's sanctions against Moscow. Japan is set to hand over Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine which resulted in a response from the Russian foreign ministry that said that such a step will have "grave consequences. This comes as relations between Moscow and Tokyo which were already difficult, deteriorated sharply since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with the top military brass in Moscow.(AP)

Japan joined its Western allies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia as did South Korea which faced the wrath of Russia owing to a new move. Moscow told Seoul not to be surprised if Russia retaliates against South Korea for expanding the list of goods which cannot be exported from the country to Russia without special permission.

The warning comes after South Korea said, earlier this week, that it would add over 600 types of goods which could potentially be used for military purposes to its export control list for Russia amid Ukraine war. The list includes heavy construction equipment, rechargeable batteries, aeronautical components, and some cars, news agency Reuters reported.

Russian foreign ministry said, "This is an unfriendly move taken at Washington's behest. It will damage South Korea's own economy and industry. We reserve the right to take measures in response, and not necessarily symmetrical ones. They (the South Koreans) should not be surprised (if and when we do)."

What's happening on the battlefield?

Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. At least five people were killed and power was knocked out in most of the southern city of Kherson after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship in the Black Sea off Crimea.