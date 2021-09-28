Home / World News / Japan to lift all coronavirus state of emergency at September end, announces PM Suga
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters about lifting of a state of emergency at his official residence.(AP)
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters about lifting of a state of emergency at his official residence.(AP)
world news

Japan to lift all coronavirus state of emergency at September end, announces PM Suga

  • Japan’s current state of emergency, declared in April, was repeatedly extended and expanded.
READ FULL STORY
AP | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:26 PM IST

Japan’s government says the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday so the economy can be reactivated as infections slow.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Tuesday that virus restrictions will be eased gradually.

With the lifting, Japan will be entirely free of emergency requirements for the first time in more than six months.

Japan’s current state of emergency, declared in April, was repeatedly extended and expanded. Despite public weariness and frustration over the measures, Japan has managed to avoid the more restrictive lockdowns imposed elsewhere while recording about 1.69 million cases and 17,500 deaths from Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan covid-19 yoshihide suga + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.