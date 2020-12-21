e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan to looking to reduce emissions beyond 2030 target

Japan to looking to reduce emissions beyond 2030 target

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday instructed his environment and industry ministers to work on a plan next year to create a carbon pricing scheme, which will be part of efforts to meet his pledge to make Japan carbon-neutral by 2050.

world Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 14:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Tokyo, Japan
Suga’s instruction will have “huge implications” as it makes the idea official government policy, Vice Environment Minister Tokutaro Nakai told Reuters in an interview.
Suga’s instruction will have “huge implications” as it makes the idea official government policy, Vice Environment Minister Tokutaro Nakai told Reuters in an interview.(POOL)
         

Japan will look at reducing greenhouse gas emissions beyond its current target for 2030 and lay out details next year on a carbon pricing scheme that won’t rule out a carbon tax, the environment ministry’s top bureaucrat said on Monday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday instructed his environment and industry ministers to work on a plan next year to create a carbon pricing scheme, which will be part of efforts to meet his pledge to make Japan carbon-neutral by 2050.

Suga’s instruction will have “huge implications” as it makes the idea official government policy, Vice Environment Minister Tokutaro Nakai told Reuters in an interview.

“Both ideas will be on the table for debate next year,” he said, when asked whether the scheme would include a carbon tax and creation of an emissions-trading system.

“Carbon pricing must be designed in a way so it serves as a tool of Japan’s growth strategy,” Nakai said. Even if a carbon tax were to be introduced, it should be timed in a way that does not hurt the economy, he added.

Suga’s pledge to make Japan carbon neutral by 2050 brings it into line with the European Union. But Tokyo remains under pressure to take stronger steps towards a carbon-free society.

Japan stuck to its 2030 target of cutting emissions by 26% from 2013 levels in an updated plan submitted to the United Nations in March, drawing criticism from investors for being too weak in its resolve to combat climate change.

Nakai said Japan is discussing the possibility of setting a more ambitious target next year, as it succeeded in trimming emissions for six straight years.

“We don’t have a specific number yet, but the direction is toward a reduction” in emissions beyond the 26% goal, he said.

tags
top news
India temporarily suspends flights from UK over mutant coronavirus strain
India temporarily suspends flights from UK over mutant coronavirus strain
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker
Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker
Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away at the age of 93 in Delhi
Congress veteran Motilal Vora passes away at the age of 93 in Delhi
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Govt is alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new strain of Covid in UK
Prashant Kishor spotlights BJP’s ‘struggle’ in Bengal polls, party reacts
Prashant Kishor spotlights BJP’s ‘struggle’ in Bengal polls, party reacts
‘Centre and state govts stood together in face of crisis’: Congress leader Anand Sharma
‘Centre and state govts stood together in face of crisis’: Congress leader Anand Sharma
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In