e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Japan: Yoshihide Suga in pole position for PM as debate kicks off

Japan: Yoshihide Suga in pole position for PM as debate kicks off

Suga, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida will appear in a televised debate on Wednesday, making the case for who should lead the country after nearly eight years under Abe.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 08:29 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
Suga said on Tuesday the biggest job for the new prime minister would be to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy.
Suga said on Tuesday the biggest job for the new prime minister would be to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Yoshihide Suga is on course for a landslide victory in the race to become Japan’s next prime minister, an Asahi newspaper tally showed, as debate kicks off later Wednesday among the three candidates vying to succeed long-time leader Shinzo Abe.

Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, has support to become party leader from 308 - almost 80% - of ruling Liberal Democratic Party members with seats in parliament, the Asahi said.

That means Suga already has 58% of total LDP votes - more than the majority required - without even counting the additional 141 votes that will come from party prefecture chapters.

The party leadership election will be held on Sept. 14, a date set after Abe’s decision to step down for health reasons. The winner is virtually assured of becoming premier because of the LDP’s parliamentary majority.

Suga, former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida will appear in a televised debate on Wednesday, making the case for who should lead the country after nearly eight years under Abe.

Abe had early success with his “Abenomics” economic initiatives but the coronavirus pandemic has eradicated those gains.

Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, sank deeper into its worst postwar recession in the second quarter of this year with a record 28% annualised contraction, government data showed the previous day.

Suga said on Tuesday the biggest job for the new prime minister would be to revive the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

Ishiba has been a popular figure among the public while Kishida has the diplomatic experience that Suga lacks, but they have only a fraction of the LDP support that Suga enjoys, the Asahi tally shows.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0
Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines resume services as part of Unlock 4.0
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty active member of drug syndicate: NCB
Rhea Chakraborty active member of drug syndicate: NCB
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In