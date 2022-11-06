Home / World News / Japanese man, 81, pushes disabled wife into the sea. Reason: He was tired…

Published on Nov 06, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Hiroshi Fujiwara told the police that he drove his wheelchair-bound wife to a pier in Oiso.

ByMallika Soni

An 81-year-old man in Japan pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her”, it was reported. The man- Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81- pled guilty and admitted to the charges, The Independent reported.

Hiroshi Fujiwara told the police that on November 3, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the sea.

Soon after Hiroshi Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son called the local police to inform them.

“My dad says he pushed mom into the sea”, he told the police, Japan Times reported.

One person also called the police after he saw a body floating in the waters which was later identified as Teruko's body.

The couple lived by themselves, Hiroshi Fujiwara told the police and said that he had been taking care of his disabled wife for over 40 years.

Hiroshi Fujiwara has been arrested and taken into police custody on suspicion of murder.

Japan has an ageing population as of the total population of 126 million, more than one-quarter of people are aged 65 and above. A recent survey noted that there were 17,281 incidents of elderly people being physically assaulted by family members in 2020, with 25 deaths occurring as a result, South China Morning Post reported.

