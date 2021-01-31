Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production: Report
Japan's Panasonic Corp will cease production of its own solar panels, national broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, reporting that the company's decision was due to increasing price competition from Chinese manufacturers.
The Nikkei reported that the company will end manufacturing of solar cells and panels as early as March at factories in Malaysia and Japan's Shimane prefecture.
Also read| Canada oppn MPs put pressure on PM to condemn ‘police brutality’ on Indian farmers
In the future, Panasonic will source solar panels from other manufacturers, both the NHK and Nikkei said.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Panasonic representative for comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russians join protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MacKenzie Scott shakes up philanthropy, with Amazon billions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak
- The experts did not take any questions and the sprawling market remains boarded up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada oppn MPs put pressure on PM to condemn ‘police brutality’ on Indian farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US must 'impose cost' on China for threat towards Taiwan, Hong Kong: Sullivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why UAE is witnessing a surge in number of Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of coronavirus clues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases pass 3.53 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman detained for violating sanitary rules at protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
- Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden's agenda.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls for Democrats to keep Trump impeachment trial short
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-science movement set up US for worse pandemic: Expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox