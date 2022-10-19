Home / World News / Japan's PM Kishida, Australia's Anthony Albanese to meet in Perth

Japan's PM Kishida, Australia's Anthony Albanese to meet in Perth

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:37 AM IST

Japan aims to further develop ties between the two nations over security, defence and the economy, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a speech.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Perth from Oct. 21-23 and will meet counterpart Anthony Albanese during his trip, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Japan aims to further develop ties between the two nations over security, defence and the economy, including cooperation over a free and open Indo-Pacific, Matsuno said.

japan australia
