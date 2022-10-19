Japan's PM Kishida, Australia's Anthony Albanese to meet in Perth
Japan aims to further develop ties between the two nations over security, defence and the economy, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Perth from Oct. 21-23 and will meet counterpart Anthony Albanese during his trip, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.
Japan aims to further develop ties between the two nations over security, defence and the economy, including cooperation over a free and open Indo-Pacific, Matsuno said.
