 Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

Reuters |
May 13, 2024 12:58 PM IST

SHIONOGI-CORONAVIRUS-PILL:Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

TOKYO - Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Monday its pill-based treatment for COVID-19 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction of 15 common symptoms of the illness in a global, late-stage trial.

Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial
Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

The company's pivotal Phase 3 study of ensitrelvir did however demonstrate a potent antiviral effect compared to placebo, the company said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Shionogi said previously it expected the pill, known commercially as Xocova, to deliver $2 billion in annual sales if it secured U.S. approval.

Xocova would compete with Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Shionogi's CEO told the Nikkei newspaper in March that the company expected to be able to sell the drug in the U.S. in early 2025.

CONTEXT

Xocova was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November 2022, making it the nation's first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID. It received full approval in Japan in March 2024.

The Japanese government bought 2 million courses of the drug, most of which remain unused and are set to be destroyed, according to a Kyodo report this month.

The drug was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023.

The SCORPIO-HR trial is a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health's public-private partnership for COVID treatments and vaccines.

WHAT'S NEXT

The company said it will continue working with regulatory bodies to explore routes to making ensitrelvir available, without giving further details.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Japan's Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On