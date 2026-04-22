'Still waiting': Iran takes ‘Mr Bean’ swipe at JD Vance after continued delays in his visit to Pakistan

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States are no longer confined to official statements and closed-door discussions. They have once again spilled onto social media, with a sarcastic post from Iran’s embassy in Indonesia.

The post included a four-panel image showing JD Vance stylised as Mr Bean. (X@IraninIndonesia)

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The viral post, shared on Tuesday, quickly gained traction on social media platform X and referred to the continued delay in US Vice President JD Vance’s proposed visit to Islamabad.

Also read | Trump extends Iran ceasefire hours after ruling it out; What is Tehran saying?

The post included a four-panel image showing JD Vance stylised as Mr Bean, standing alone in a yellow field and repeatedly checking his watch. The visual appeared to reference the delay in his proposed visit to Islamabad. The caption accompanying the post read, “Waiting for negotiations like…”.

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{{^usCountry}} The post came after the White House indicated that Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to Pakistan for talks, following the president’s decision to extend the ceasefire period and wait for Iran’s response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post came after the White House indicated that Vice President JD Vance would not be travelling to Pakistan for talks, following the president’s decision to extend the ceasefire period and wait for Iran’s response. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Trump had made several u-turns on Vance' visit to Islamabad. It was him who had said first Vance will not be going to Islamabad for talks before White House said he would. Then reports emerged that he may visit on Tuesday but since Iran never confirmed, Vance's visit was cancelled. Another post flags ‘mixed signals’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Trump had made several u-turns on Vance' visit to Islamabad. It was him who had said first Vance will not be going to Islamabad for talks before White House said he would. Then reports emerged that he may visit on Tuesday but since Iran never confirmed, Vance's visit was cancelled. Another post flags ‘mixed signals’ {{/usCountry}}

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On the same day, Iran’s embassy in Ghana added to the narrative with a post that pointed to what it described as inconsistent messaging from Washington.

The post read,“In 24 hours, the President of the United States has: — Thanked Iran for closure of Hormuz. — Threatened Iran. — Blamed China. — Praised China. — Declared the blockade a success. — Confirmed Iran restocked through it. — Promised a deal with Iran. — Promised bombs will fall on Iran. A group chat where every member is named Trump."

What Trump said announcing ceasefire

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Trump later announced the extension of the ceasefire, citing a request from Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif. He also cited “facts that the government of Iran is seriously fractured.”

Also read | ‘Rearming, retooling’: US military releases video message after Trump extends ceasefire deadline

US President said that he has been asked to hold their attacks on Iran, “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

However, along with the extension of the ceasefire, Trump also said that the US will continue its naval blockade and, “in all other respects, remain ready and able.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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