Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos spaceflight: US approves Blue Origin license ahead of crewed voyage
world news

Jeff Bezos spaceflight: US approves Blue Origin license ahead of crewed voyage

Blue Origin's flight will come a little over a week after space-tourism rival Virgin Galactic successfully sent a crew including its founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, to the edge of space.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States. (REUTERS)

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of online retail giant Amazon and space agency Blue Origin, got one step closer on Monday in catching up to his rival Richard Branson in their spaceflight ambitions. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space.

Former Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20. 

Blue Origin is authorised to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

Blue Origin was required to verify its launch vehicle's hardware and software worked safely during a test flight and the FAA confirmed it met regulatory requirements.

Blue Origin's flight will come a little over a week after space-tourism rival Virgin Galactic successfully sent a crew including its founder, British billionaire Richard Branson, to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, as well as the space firm founded by rival billionaire Elon Musk, are working to usher in a new era of routine commercial civilian space travel in what has been popularized as the "billionaire space race."

Proving rocket travel is safe for the public is key to developing what the Swiss-based investment bank UBS estimates will be a $3 billion annual space tourism market in a decade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blue origin jeff bezos amazon ceo jeff bezos space human spaceflight programme
TRENDING NEWS

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch

This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP