Jeff Bezos splurges on $68 million home in Florida's ‘Billionaire Bunker’ island for his bride-to-be

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and the world’s third richest man, has bought a $68 million mansion in Florida’s exclusive “Billionaire Bunker” enclave for his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, according to a report.

The outlet reported that Bezos with a net worth of $163 billion, according to Bloomberg, acquired the three-bedroom, three-bathroom estate on Indian Creek Island in June in an off-market deal.

The purchase came a month after the former Amazon CEO proposed to Sanchez with a massive diamond ring worth an estimated $2.5 million.

The couple celebrated their engagement on his $500 million yacht, which features a helicopter pad, a swimming pool, and a mermaid statue resembling Sanchez.

The new home is located on a man-made barrier island that has its own municipality, mayor, and police force. It is also home to celebrities such as Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and Julio Iglesias.

The 9,259-square-foot mansion was built in 1965 and sits on 2.8 acres of land on the waterfront. It was previously owned by Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona, a former hotelier and manager at MTM Star International Corp., a company with ties to Panama, Bloomberg reported.

Public records show that the last recorded sale before Bezos was in 1982 for $1.4 million. Adjusted for inflation, that’s about $4.4 million today.

Indian Creek boasts about 40 waterfront properties all facing the water, along with an 18-hole golf course stretched across 294 acres. There are also Brazilian teak docks where luxury vessels over 100 feet long are moored perfect for his 417-foot superyacht Koru.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s $68 Million love nest in “Billionaire Bunker” (Google)

According to the 2021 census, the population of the island was just 81.

The Amazon founder may not be satisfied with just one property on the island. An unnamed source told Bloomberg that he is also looking to buy a neighboring lot.

According to Homes.com, that parcel is for sale for $85 million.

The home, located at 12 Indian Creek Island Road, is even bigger than the one Bezos just bought, with seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms in 19,064 square feet of space that’s very luxurious.

Bezos’ latest purchase adds another extravagant address to his impressive real estate portfolio, which includes a nine-acre mansion in Beverly Hills he bought for $165 million in 2020, the largest home in Washington, D.C., and a $78 million estate in Hawaii.

The 59-year-old also has a 5.3-acre property in Medina, Wash., a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas and nearly $100 million of real estate in a Fifth Avenue apartment building in NYC.

Bezos’ new Miami-area home marks a kind of homecoming for the mogul, who graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982.

Bezos, who’s also the founder of aerospace company Blue Origin, has been spending big on ultra-luxe items since his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

He built his $500 million superyacht that launched this year, which reportedly costs about $25 million per year to operate.

