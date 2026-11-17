Madison Huang, the daughter of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, is facing questions over her future role at the chipmaker following her father’s resignation last week.

Madison Huang, a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and daughter of Jensen Huang, at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing in August. (Reuters)

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According to more than a dozen current and former employees cited by The New York Times, Madison (35) had emerged as a powerful figure within the company, effectively serving as her father’s chief of staff and exercising influence over senior executives despite having less experience than many of them.

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Jensen Huang resigned following his admission of an affair, while media reports also alleged relationships with Alice Huang, who worked for one of Nvidia’s customers and was accused of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as with other Nvidia employees.

Deep Dive What is Madison Huang’s role at Nvidia? Madison Huang holds a senior position in a division that develops AI models simulating real-world situations. She has also been described as effectively serving as her father’s chief of staff. Why is Madison Huang’s influence at Nvidia under scrutiny? Reports say she had influence over senior executives despite having less experience than many of them. Some executives reportedly worry that her close relationship with her father could create tension between family interests and the company’s priorities. What will interim CEO Colette Kress decide about Madison Huang’s authority? Kress faces the task of assessing Madison’s authority and deciding whether she should retain her influence under Nvidia’s new leadership. The reports do not say what decision Kress will make.

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Madison's influence likely to put interim CEO in difficult position

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{{^usCountry}} Her continued position at Nvidia has put interim CEO Colette Kress in a difficult position, as per the NYT report. Kress, who took over following Jensen’s departure, now faces the task of assessing Madison’s authority and determining whether she should retain her influence under the company’s new leadership. The situation also raises questions about the positions of other members of the Huang family working at Nvidia, including Jensen’s son, Spencer Huang, and son-in-law, Nico Caprez. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her continued position at Nvidia has put interim CEO Colette Kress in a difficult position, as per the NYT report. Kress, who took over following Jensen’s departure, now faces the task of assessing Madison’s authority and determining whether she should retain her influence under the company’s new leadership. The situation also raises questions about the positions of other members of the Huang family working at Nvidia, including Jensen’s son, Spencer Huang, and son-in-law, Nico Caprez. {{/usCountry}}

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Concerns surrounding Madison’s influence have intensified amid questions about where her loyalties lie following her father’s exit. According to the NYT report, several senior executives reportedly fear that her close relationship with Jensen could create a conflict between family interests and the company’s priorities.

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The concerns have gained urgency as supporters of the former CEO in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street have begun pushing for his return. United States President Donald Trump has also indicated that he would be open to Jensen Huang reclaiming his position.

ALSO READ: Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

Madison’s authority within Nvidia was reportedly reinforced by her father, who was aware of how she dealt with colleagues. Two people familiar with the matter told NYT that Jensen occasionally invoked his daughter’s temper during workplace disagreements, warning employees that he could bring her into disputes.

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“Nepotism is almost always a bad idea,” told David Yoffie, a Harvard Business School professor who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards told NYT. “There are few examples of it even working modestly well.”

Nvidia probes allegations involving former CEO

Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO after leading the company he founded for 33 years. Nvidia has brought in the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang’s conduct and determine whether it posed any risks to national security or exposed confidential company information.

The board has appointed Joon H Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York who is now with the firm, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a statement released last week.