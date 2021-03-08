Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage
First lady Jill Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring for their courage made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear.
The 21 women being recognized Monday with the department's International Women of Courage Award include seven from Afghanistan who are receiving posthumous honors.
The first lady says that the women's stories make it easy to think of them as “mythical heroes or angels among us” but that they're also humans who want to enjoy life's simple pleasures.
“Some of?these women have spent their lives fighting for their cause. Others are just starting out on a journey they didn't ask for,” Biden says in remarks prepared for the ceremony, which were obtained by The Associated Press.
“Some were called to service, and some couldn't escape it,” Biden says. “They are fighting for their own lives and for their children. They?want to right the wrongs of our past, to?build a brighter future for everyone. They?aren't?immune to fear. No one is.”
Biden says that in the course of ordinary?lives, each of the women made “an extraordinary?choice.”
“You see, courage isn't really found,” Biden says. "It doesn't conjure away our doubts. It's an intentional decision made.”
The ceremony is being held virtually and not at the State Department because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 14 living awardees are from Belarus, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guatemala, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Somalia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Venezuela.
“These women?made an extraordinary choice, to persist, to demand justice, to believe that, despite the obstacles and fear they faced, there is a future worth fighting for," Biden says.
Monday is International Women's Day.
Touching on the past year, the first lady says the pandemic shows “how the things that connect us — our love for family and friends, our hope that we will be together soon — transcend language and distance.” She says that diplomacy, “at its best, is a recognition of this connection” and that the United States, under President Joe Biden's leadership, will support women around the world.
“We will make the choice to lead, to be bold and to lift up the women and girls everywhere who light our way,” Biden says in her prepared remarks. “For 15 years, we have honored women around the world who have made the extraordinary choice to fight for something bigger than themselves.”
“Today, we recommit to being worthy of that courage, to understanding that our lives are tied together in immeasurable and powerful ways and to choosing, every day, to honor that connection,” she says. “We will stand with you as we build a brighter future for us all.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany ramps up use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi foreign minister meets Qatar's emir Hamad al-Thani in Doha: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan, Harry call out British media in Oprah interview. Tabloids react
- During the two-hour conversation, Meghan opened up about her life as a member of the British royal family, concerns raised by its members with respect to the colour of their baby’s skin and the intense media scrutiny they faced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion giant H&M pauses placing orders in Myanmar, says extremely concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
- President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4pm local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats
- In remarks during her visit to the 131st Flotilla in the northern port of Keelung, Tsai said the bravery of servicemembers “demonstrated the determination of Taiwan’s national armed forces to defend the sovereignty of our country.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Migrant workers brought under the ambit of vaccination drive in Singapore
- The migrant workers, which include a huge number of Indians, make up about 90 per cent of Singapore's Covid-19 tally, which stands at 60,046. The death toll is 29.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protestors begin national strike, vows to defeat military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand charges more activists with sedition, royal insults
- The sedition charges, which carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison, stem from an antigovernment rally in September, though details on the alleged offenses were not immediately clear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jill Biden helps honor women from 15 countries for courage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia slams Facebook over blocking media content
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU's financial regulator hit by Microsoft email hack, takes down email system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pence to give speech in South Carolina, his first since leaving office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox